What you need to know
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released in November 2019.
- Respawn Entertainment has released an update improving how the game looks and plays on the newest consoles.
- All three consoles now play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at higher resolution and/or framerates.
Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have shared details on a next-generation update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. No matter your platform of choice, the experience overall has been raised with a better framerate and/or a higher resolution and post-processing effects.
On Xbox Series S, the framerate has been increased to 60 FPS. Xbox Series X Performance mode now runs at a consistent 60 FPS, with a dynamic resolution range of 1080p to 1440p. Xbox Series X Normal mode has 4K post-processing, with a dynamic resolution range of 1512p to 2160p. Finally, on PS5, the framerate has been increased to 60 FPS, with 1440p post-processing and 1200p resolution.
If you have EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently available to download and play as part of the Vault of games. As of May 2020, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had reached over 10 million players. Moving ahead, all current Star Wars games are being labeled under the Lucasfilm Games brand, which could possibly indicate we'll see Star Wars games from companies besides EA in the future.
Become a Jedi
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Respawn nailed it
This is the Star Wars game we've all been waiting for. It takes the best elements of Tomb Raider, Metroidvanias, and a dash of souls-likes to create a memorable and fun experience with amazing combat that makes you feel like a true Jedi.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
