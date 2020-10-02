What you need to know
- Stadia is Google's cloud gaming platform, with a steadily expanding library that adds new games all the time.
- Stadia Pro subscribers get to claim free games every month to add to their library, and stream when on the go.
- Six new games have just been added for Stadia Pro subscribers to claim, with one including an interesting feature.
- Dead by Daylight launches with Crowd Choice, a new feature that lets you, and your fellow viewers, vote on what happens next in-game when watching your favorite creators.
Google Stadia still has a tough fight ahead of it with Xbox Cloud Gaming and now Amazon Luna, but the service continues to expand its library both with new indie games and, as with the announcement today, six new games coming for free to Stadia Pro subscribers. One of the games is a new launch for Stadia, Dead by Daylight, that also launches alongside a new feature that aims to connect the viewers with the creators on YouTube.
Starting October 1, 2020, Stadia Pro subscribers can now claim and add these games to their library:
- Dead by Daylight. This game pits hunter against hunted, and players can play as both. Launching into Stadia with cross-play, Dead by Daylight has proven to be a solid game to play with friends.
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete. A huge expansion for one of the greatest time altering shooters ever, a fantastic no matter where you play it, Superhot: Mind Control Delete is a no brainer.
- Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris. Explore ancient ruins and dungeons with up to four friends in Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris.
- Celeste. This is a gorgeous platformer with amazing music, platforming, and story, so it's absolutely worth a play if you haven't tried it yet.
- Jotun. An action adventure game, Jotun pits the player, a lone hero, against all of Valhalla in another spin on Norse mythology.
An interesting new addition to Stadia with this launch is Crowd Choice, a feature that will release alongside Dead by Daylight, and allows YouTube creators to give the choice to their viewers when playing Dead by Daylight. Viewers can vote on what happens next in the game, by voting if the creator will become a Killer or Survivor, and which one they should be. If this feature gains popularity and is picked up by other games, it could become a fantastic way for creators to engage with their fans.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
The new Chromecast with Google TV is the best $50 streaming device ever
The Chromecast is one of Google's most recognizable products ever. For 2020, it's getting the biggest refresh we've ever seen. Here's why the Chromecast with Google TV needs to be at the top of your shopping list this year.
Best Amazon Kindle Deals for Prime Day 2020
A Kindle is the ideal way to read on the go, and Amazon has several great options on offer across price points. Whether you're looking to buy a Kindle for the first time or are interested in upgrading, these are the best deals on Kindle e-readers right now.
Here are the best Fitbit deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020
Looking save some money and get in shape with a new Fitbit smartwatch or fitness band? All the latest Fitbit offers are right here for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Get Ready for the PS5 with these great headsets
The PlayStation 5 is launching in just a couple of months, and for those who are looking to pick up the console when it launches, a headset can be a big accessory to pick up. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.