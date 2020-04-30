Stadia ControllerSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Stadia has received some updates in April, bringing some features fans have been asking for.
  • To start, Stadia now supports OnePlus devices.
  • Additionally, you can now take screenshots on Android devices with Stadia.

In a blog post, Google recapped all the new updates, features and announcements for Stadia during the month of April. Stadia is now compatible with OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices. Regardless of the Android device you're using to play games on Stadia, you can now capture images with ease. Simply press the Capture button on the Stadia controller to save clips and images.

A new Stadia Connect earlier in April also showcased new games coming to the platform, with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds being added to Stadia Pro alongside game-maker game Crayt, which is launching as an exclusive on Stadia. Electronic Arts also announced that it was bringing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and other games to the platform at a later date.

Google has continued to invest in Stadia since its launch, hiring former Sony Santa Monica head Shannon Studstill to lead a new studio and signing an exclusive game with Splash Damage.

