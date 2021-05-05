What you need to know
- Stadia's general manager and head of creatives services have left the company.
- They have joined Jade Raymond's Haven Studios, working on a PlayStation exclusive game.
- This news comes shortly after Google confirmed Stadia VP John Justice was no longer with the company.
Stadia has had a rough few months as even more talent leaves the studio. Following Jade Raymond and VP John Justice, General Manager Sebastien Puel and Creative Services and Publishing Head Corey May have also departed the floundering service (via Game Informer). Puel and May have apparently joined Raymond at her newfound venture, Montreal-based studio Haven, which is working on a PlayStation exclusive game.
Puel and May aren't the only Stadia talent to join Raymond's team, however. Cyberia on ResetEra discovered that several other employees had left Google for Haven as well, including Jonathan Dankoff, Erwann Le Rouzic, Francis Denoncourt, and Pierre-Marc Bérubé. Each of their LinkedIn profiles has been updated to reflect their new jobs.
In March, Raymond announced that she had founded an independent studio called Haven and revealed that it was working with PlayStation on a new IP. It's unclear what the game will look like, but it will likely be built for the PS5. If you've managed to buy a PS5, you have some mysterious projects to look forward to.
Raymond and May have worked together previously at Ubisoft. They were integral members of the Assassin's Creed team, producing and writing what would become one of the most successful gaming franchises in history.
It's unclear what this means for Google Stadia going forward, but things are certainly looking grim, especially following the closure of its internal games studio. The service's biggest announcement recently was that it had finally added a search bar — Yes, a product under Google didn't have a search bar for over a year.
The TP-Link Archer AX90 is a fast tri-band upgrade for congested homes
The TP-Link Archer AX90 is an incredibly fast tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router with multi-gig Ethernet and a somewhat ostentatious design. If you need to connect a lot of devices and need the extra speed of 160MHz Wi-Fi on DFS without upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E, this is a great choice.
Google and Amazon still can't figure out how to control our smart homes
For better or worse, I love smart home stuff — but increasingly I loathe adding a new device or adjusting the settings of an existing one. Because I enjoy this tech so much, I'm more likely to put up with the shortcomings that Google and Amazon have in the smart home space, but many people aren't. If these companies truly want to make the smart home widespread, there's a lot more work...
Raspberry Pi 3 review: Still relevant
If you're looking to start your own IoT project or want to fiddle with controlling some LEDs, the Raspberry Pi 3 can save you a fistful of dollars — it does these things just as good as the newer models.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.