Spotify is the leader in music streaming with over 130 million subscribers. That's the number of paid subscribers, up from 100 million last August. And given that there are over 50 million tracks to choose from, Spotify's seemingly-arbitrary 10,000-song library limit has been a long-term source of consternation for the company's many voracious collectors.

Now, Spotify is removing that limit completely, making it possible to save as many songs or albums into one's library as desired. This may seem like a small thing — who has a collection that large, anyway? — but as the service makes it ever-easier to "heart" a song or album, which in turn makes the recommendation algorithm more effective, users were finding themselves hitting that 10,000-song number more and more often.

Spotify still limits the number of offline songs per account — 10,000 songs on five separate devices, which is pretty generous — and there's still a 10,000-song limit for playlists, but that seems fairly reasonable.