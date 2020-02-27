The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has released its annual year-end report, revealing that the continued increase in paid subscription services resulted in revenues from recorded music in the United States to grow by 13% in 2019 from $9.8 billion to $11.1 billion.

Paid subscriptions to on-demand streaming services not only contributed the largest share of revenue but also led a 25% rise in revenue last year. With total revenue of $6.8 billion, paid subscriptions accounted for 61% of total recorded music revenues. Total revenues from streaming music – which includes premium subscription services, ad-supported on-demand services, streaming radio services, and other internet radio services, accounted for nearly 80% of all recorded music revenues last year. Unsurprisingly, however, revenues from physical products fell by 0.6% year-over-year. Total revenues from digital downloads, on the other hand, were down 18% in 2019.