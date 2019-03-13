Whether you're running errands, driving, or have difficulty typing on a touchscreen, speech-to-text can be an incredibly helpful feature. It's something that's gotten a lot better over the years, but it can still have its pitfalls.

On its Google AI Blog, Google announced that Pixel phones which are set to English will soon see noticeable improvements with the performance of their speech-to-text abilities.

Typically, speech-to-text needs to communicate with a server in order to understand, process, and spit out the words you're saying into text form. This means that, while you're talking, there's often a delay between what you're saying and the text being written on your phone. Harnessing the power of an all-neural, on-device speech recognizer, however, Google is able to eliminate this latency so that the words you're saying are added in real-time.