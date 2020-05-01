Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card Overview The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card is the middle of the pack when it comes to Southwest personal credit cards. While airline credit cards generally don't come with too many perks, the lack of foreign transaction fees and 6,000 anniversary bonus points should help offset this card's reasonable $99 annual fee. Card rating:* *Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG's editors and is not influenced by the card issuer. Savvy TPG readers know that we generally don't recommend building your points strategy around a cobranded airline credit card, as they tend to offer fewer perks and less flexibility than a comparably-priced transferable points card. When it comes to the Southwest Rapid Rewards card portfolio in particular, you'll generally get better earning rates and flexible redemption options with cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which then transfer to Southwest at a 1:1 rate. Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49% That being said, the Southwest credit cards have remained very popular among Southwest fans, especially those looking to earn the coveted Companion Pass and the year of free flights it bestows on their designated travel companion. The mid-tier version of the three personal Southwest cards — the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card — has a good balance of perks and annual fees that could make it worthy of a spot in your card collection, especially if you're aiming to pick up a Companion Pass this year. Let's take a look. Who is this card for?

Main perks and benefits While you don't expect an airline credit card with a $99 annual fee to come loaded with perks, there are a few on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card worth mentioning. The first is the 6,000-point anniversary bonus you'll receive after renewing your card each year. Although the annual fee is not waived the first year, TPG values 6,000 Rapid Rewards points at $90, meaning that the anniversary bonus will almost entirely offset that fee from your second year on. While the Companion Pass is technically a form of Southwest elite status, it doesn't carry most of the common airline elite perks such as bonus points, priority boarding and so on. So if you're taking the shortcut to earning the Companion Pass by combining sign-up bonuses, you may also be interested in earning Southwest A-List elite status to enhance your travels. Doing so requires 25 qualifying flights or 35,000 tier qualifying points (TQPs) in a calendar year. You can earn bonus TQPs by spending on the Premier card — 1,500 TQPs for every $10,000 spent per calendar year, up to $100,000 (or 15,000 TQPs). While all Southwest flyers get two free checked bags, A-List status also comes with automatic priority boarding for you (Southwest recently expanded this to those traveling with you), a 25% points earning bonus, the ability do same-day standby flights, priority check-in and security lane access at participating airports, and a dedicated A-List phone line. Members of A-List Preferred, which kicks in after 50 one-way flights or 70,000 TQPs, receive all the benefits above, plus a 100% points bonus and free inflight Wi-Fi. Like other U.S. carriers, Southwest not only extended status for A-List and A-List Preferred members through Dec. 31, 2021, but it also extended Companion Pass benefits through June 30, 2021 for eligible Rapid Rewards members. Earning and redeeming The earning rates on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card follow the same standard as some other cobranded airline credit cards, although it's a standard that's slowly being usurped as other airlines improve their credit card offerings. You'll earn 2x miles on Southwest purchases (and when booking hotels or renting a car through a Southwest partner), and 1x on everything else. This gives you a return of 3% on Southwest purchases and 1.5% on everyday spending (based on TPG valuations), which isn't much to get excited about. This isn't the most rewarding card you can pick for long-term spending goals. However, one of the best things about redeeming Southwest Rapid Rewards points is the simplicity of the process. Whether you select the cheapest Wanna Get Away fares or the most expensive Business Select tickets, the cost of your award ticket is tied to the cash price of the flight. This means you don't have to worry about getting the highest possible cent-per-point redemption value; if you have Rapid Rewards points, it's almost always a good idea to redeem them for Southwest flights — including options to Hawaii and international destinations. Southwest also gives you the option to redeem your points for gift cards, merchandise, rental cars, hotels and experiences, although these redemption options offer a much worse value. Interestingly enough, Southwest also lets you redeem your Rapid Rewards points for international flights on other airlines. The exact redemption value varies, but it's generally worse than you would get redeeming directly for Southwest flights. And remember, with your Companion Pass, your points stretch twice as far using them on Southwest-operated trips, so there isn't much reason to be looking at redemption options other than on Southwest flights. Which cards compete with the Southwest Premier?