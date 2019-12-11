Great comfort Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Great value Soundcore Liberty 2 The Liberty 2 Pro are an easy pick. They feature great battery life, wireless charging, great comfort, and excellent sound. Their only real downside is not having a customizable EQ. $150 at Amazon Pros Qi wireless charging & USB-C wired charging

Long battery life

Excellent comfort

Superb sound Cons Non-customizable EQ The Soundcore Liberty 2 are a solid choice if they're comfortable for your ears. They feature long battery life, decent sound, and USB-C charging. They're not as fancy as the Liberty 2 Pro, but you can save some money. $100 at Amazon Pros Long battery life

USB-C for charging

Great, V-shaped sound Cons Comfort could be better

No wireless charging case

Non-customizable EQ

Both earbuds feature the same battery life, and great sound all around. However, the Liberty 2 Pro features much better comfort and supports wireless charging. The Liberty 2 Pro are the easy choice here.

Very few differences, but the differences are the deciding factor

I'm going to be honest here. These earbuds are extremely similar, and it goes beyond the name. Both the Liberty 2 Pro and Liberty 2 feature eight hours of audio playback on a single charge and the included charging case nets you up to 24 additional hours. The included charging cases for both aren't the biggest or smallest we've seen, but they get the job done. Both cases charge over USB-C, but only the Liberty 2 Pro's has support for wireless charging.

By far the biggest differentiator between both the Liberty 2 Pro and Liberty 2 is comfort. The Liberty 2 have a comfort problem for most people. They get super uncomfortable after around half an hour of usage. It won't be the same for everyone, obviously, but it will become noticeable for most. Fortunately, the Liberty 2 Pro don't have that issue and are rather comfortable, even after long periods of usage.

Liberty 2 Pro Liberty 2 Battery life (buds) 8 hours 8 hours Battery life (case) 24 hours 24 hours Multiple ear tip sizes Yes Yes Wireless charging Yes No USB-C charging Yes Yes

In terms of sound quality, they both deliver great sound for a true wireless earbud. They both feature truly exceptional sound for their respective price. The Liberty 2 Pro pull ahead here by providing a much more balanced sound, while the Liberty 2 feature a fun V-shaped sound signature that equates to heavy bass and treble. Neither the bass or treble is overbearing, however, where it rattles your head or cause ear fatigue from excess treble. Both feature some of the best dynamic range and soundstage we've heard from a true wireless earbud.

Both the Liberty 2 Pro and Liberty 2 can be customized through Soundcore's smartphone app. You get EQ presets but no option to customize the sound exactly how you'd like, which is unfortunate. This means that if you don't like the Liberty 2 Pro or Liberty 2's out-of-box sound or the preset EQ's you're out of luck unless you're okay with third-party software based EQ.

Ultimately, the choice is rather simple. The Liberty 2 Pro are the obvious choice as they feature better comfort, a more balanced sound, and wireless charging, which is always welcome. However, if you're on a stricter budget the Liberty 2 are a solid choice, especially if you can afford third-party ear tips.

Excellent comfort Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Wireless charging support The Liberty 2 Pro feature great sound, superb comfort, and long battery life with USB-C and wireless charging. $150 at Amazon

Great value Soundcore Liberty 2 Long battery life The biggest issue with the Liberty 2 is comfort. If you can get over that, the Liberty 2 is actually a great value with excellent sound and long battery life. $100 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.