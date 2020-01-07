Sony had introduced the Xperia 5 at IFA last year as a "compact" alternative to its flagship Xperia 1, featuring fairly similar tech specs. It now looks like Sony's struggling smartphone division is set to launch a "plus-sized" variant of the Xperia 5, which could be called the Xperia 5 Plus. CAD-based renders of the upcoming phone have now surfaced, courtesy of tipster OnLeaks and SlashLeaks.

The renders show a fairly similar design to the current Xperia 5, although the top and bottom bezels do appear to be slightly thinner. It also looks like the Xperia 5 Plus will have an identical 21:9 aspect ratio as the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5. According to @OnLeaks, the phone will have a 6.6-inch flat display, although the resolution remains a mystery at this point.