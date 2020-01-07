Sony Xperia 5 Plus CAD-Based RenderSource: @OnLeaks / Slashleaks

  • CAD-based renders of Sony's next flagship phone have surfaced.
  • The phone, which could be called the Xperia 5 Plus, will apparently feature a 6.6-inch OLED display.
  • It will have a triple camera setup at the back, along with a ToF sensor for portrait shots.

Sony had introduced the Xperia 5 at IFA last year as a "compact" alternative to its flagship Xperia 1, featuring fairly similar tech specs. It now looks like Sony's struggling smartphone division is set to launch a "plus-sized" variant of the Xperia 5, which could be called the Xperia 5 Plus. CAD-based renders of the upcoming phone have now surfaced, courtesy of tipster OnLeaks and SlashLeaks.

The renders show a fairly similar design to the current Xperia 5, although the top and bottom bezels do appear to be slightly thinner. It also looks like the Xperia 5 Plus will have an identical 21:9 aspect ratio as the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5. According to @OnLeaks, the phone will have a 6.6-inch flat display, although the resolution remains a mystery at this point.

There are no major differences at the back either, except for the addition of a ToF sensor. The time-of-flight sensor should allow the Xperia 5 Plus to capture better portrait photos than the Xperia 5. Sony Xperia 5 Plus will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an 8MP front camera, and dual front firing speakers, similar to the company's current flagship phones. Surprisingly, however, the Xperia 5 Plus renders suggest the phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xperia 5 Plus will possibly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, although it hasn't been confirmed yet. Since Sony usually launches its new phones at MWC, we expect the Xperia 5 Plus to be formally unveiled in Barcelona next month.

