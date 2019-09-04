At the Mobile World Congress last year, Sony introduced the Xperia XZ2 Compact along with its flagship Xperia XZ2 smartphone. Nearly one and a half years later, the Japanese brand has posted a short video on Instagram, teasing the launch of a new Xperia Compact smartphone.

The video doesn't actually reveal the design of the upcoming phone but says that an Xperia that "fits in the palm of your hand" will make its debut at Sony's IFA 2019 press conference on September 5. As noted by the folks over at GSMArena, there is a good chance that the device being teased by Sony could be the Xperia 2, which is rumored to sport a 6.1-inch display.

Thanks to its extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio, the Xperia 2 is expected to be a lot easier to hold in the hand than most other phones featuring a similar-sized display. The Xperia 1, which was unveiled earlier this year, comes with a larger 6.5-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The Sony Xperia 2 is tipped to come with a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2520 Full HD+ resolution OLED display with HDR support. Under the hood, it is expected to run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset as the Xperia 1, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It will also feature triple 12MP rear cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.