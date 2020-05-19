Dualsense Ps5 Blue Ps BackgroundSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Sony held its Corporate Strategy Meeting for 2020 today.
  • In the meeting, Sony announced that PlayStation Now has crossed 2.2 million subscribers.
  • Sony also stated it would soon be revealing "a compelling lineup of game" for the PlayStation 5.
  • The PlayStation 5 is still slated to release in Holiday 2020.

Today, Sony held its Corporate Strategy Meeting for 2020 and there are a few interesting items of note specifically for the PlayStation division. To start, PlayStation Now (PS Now), Sony's cloud gaming subscription service, has reached 2.2 million subscribers as of April 2020. Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated this growth was primarily due to "changing our price and strengthing our catalog of games, including the addition of many AAA titles."

PS Now previously purported 700,000 subscribers in March 2019, hitting 1 million subscribers in September 2019 after the price was lowered and more premium games such as God of War were added for a limited time.

While no timeframe was given, Yoshida also mentioned that we'll be seeing PlayStation 5 games soon, saying "Games for the PS5 that deliver this new gaming experience are being made by both 1st and 3rd party developers, and we plan to introduce a compelling line up of titles soon."

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

There hasn't been much news for PlayStation 5 games so far, with only one console exclusive, Godfall, outright confirmed. Recently, PlayStation shared the new branding for exclusive PlayStation 5 games that will begin later this year. PlayStation also partnered with Epic Games to debut 9 minutes of Unreal Engine 5 footage, with Epic CEO Tim Sweeney referring to the console as "absolutely phenomenal." The PlayStation 5 will reportedly have a smaller launch than the PlayStation 4 and is still set to arrive sometime in Holiday 2020.

