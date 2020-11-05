Sony has confirmed to The Verge that the PS5 will not support storage expansion at launch. Instead, this support will be "reserved for a future update," according to the company.

We've known for some time that solid-state drive (SSD) compatibility on the PS5 was up in the air. As system architect Mark Cerny said in a tech breakdown, the internal SSD in the PS5 is so fast that not all NVMe M.2 SSDs will be able to keep up with it. It's a testament to what the engineers at Sony pulled off, but it makes it much harder for PlayStation fans to add some extra storage.

Not supporting storage expansion at launch is a big mistake.

The PS5 only comes with an 825GB internal SSD, a strange call considering the standard for storage has mostly become 1TB. For reference, a good chunk of this is usually dedicated to running the OS, so realistically you have less than 825GB of usable storage. Launch games for the PS5 include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at 133GB, Spider-Man: Miles Morales at 50GB, and Demon's Souls at 66GB. That's nearly 250GB used for just three games. You can imagine that a handful more will immediately fill up the SSD.