Facebook kicked Signal off its ads platform for trying to buy ads that would show users how the tech giant collected data from them, according to privacy-first messaging app Signal.

In a blog post titled "The Instagram ads Facebook won't show you," Signal wrote:

Facebook is more than willing to sell visibility into people's lives, unless it's to tell people about how their data is being used. Being transparent about how ads use people's data is apparently enough to get banned; in Facebook's world, the only acceptable usage is to hide what you're doing from your audience.

Signal, one of the best Android messaging apps, created a multi-variant targeted ad to show Instagram users how the social networking giant collects their personal data and sells them to advertisers. As you can see in the examples below, the ads would display some personal data about the viewer used by Facebook's ad platform. Unsurprisingly, Facebook wasn't on board with the idea and disabled Signal's ad account.