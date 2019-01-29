Should you buy an Amazon Echo Input?

Best answer: Yes! The Echo Input is designed to add Alexa smarts to existing speakers, making it an ideal choice if you're looking to enhance the functionality of an old speaker or A/V receiver.

Instantly add Alexa to an older speaker

The Echo Input is a hockey puck-sized add-on that connects to an existing speaker via an aux cable (or Bluetooth) and lets you to talk to Alexa. It essentially turns your existing speaker into an Echo device, which means you'll be able to pair it with other Echo or Alexa-enabled devices in your home for multi-room audio. It has the same four far-field mic array as the Echo Dot, which ensures that Alexa will be able to hear you from across the room — even with loud music playing.

The Echo Input is the easiest way to upgrade your speakers.

That's the best part about the Echo Input. Yes, it lets you easily stream music, but the fact that it also offers Alexa integration makes it a standout product. You can get weather updates, listen to your news briefing, control smart home products, set reminders, and so much more on the sound system you've spent years building. Instead of spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on new smart speakers, the $35 Echo Input will make your "dumb" speakers smart.

The Echo Input's low profile alleviates any worries around placement. Even if you tuck it away in your entertainment center, the far-field mics will be able to pick up your commands. The ease of use combined with the versatility of Alexa makes the Echo Input a great choice if you're looking for a way to upgrade your speakers.