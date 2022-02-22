Shadow Warrior 3 is launching day one on PlayStation Now. This marks the first game, from first-party or third-party, to ever launch day one on Sony's game subscription service.

PlayStation Now allows players to stream games across their PS5, PS4 or PC, allowing native downloads of PS4 games if you're playing on a PlayStation console. PlayStation Now is generally seen as having multiple drawbacks when compared to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation Now doesn't allow access to PS5 versions of games, and until now, no games have launched day one into the service. PlayStation Blog reiterates that Shadow Warrior 3 is slated to launch on March 1, 2022.

Sony is reportedly planning an overhaul of PlayStation Now called Project Spartacus. This reported overhaul would include three tiers, with the bottom tier replacing PlayStation Plus, with a second tier adding a library of PS4 and PS5 games. The third and final tier would reportedly include access to streaming PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games.

This overhaul is reportedly planning to be announced sometime in early 2022, though things could change given the unsteady state of game and service development right now.