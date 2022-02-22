What you need to know
- Shadow Warrior 3 is an upcoming hyper-violent first-person shooter developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital.
- Shadow Warrior 3 is launching day one in PlayStation Now, making it the first game to ever launch into the service.
- Shadow Warrior 3 is launching on March 1, 2022.
Shadow Warrior 3 is launching day one on PlayStation Now. This marks the first game, from first-party or third-party, to ever launch day one on Sony's game subscription service.
PlayStation Now allows players to stream games across their PS5, PS4 or PC, allowing native downloads of PS4 games if you're playing on a PlayStation console. PlayStation Now is generally seen as having multiple drawbacks when compared to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation Now doesn't allow access to PS5 versions of games, and until now, no games have launched day one into the service. PlayStation Blog reiterates that Shadow Warrior 3 is slated to launch on March 1, 2022.
Sony is reportedly planning an overhaul of PlayStation Now called Project Spartacus. This reported overhaul would include three tiers, with the bottom tier replacing PlayStation Plus, with a second tier adding a library of PS4 and PS5 games. The third and final tier would reportedly include access to streaming PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games.
This overhaul is reportedly planning to be announced sometime in early 2022, though things could change given the unsteady state of game and service development right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Black Shark 4 Pro continues the legacy of value-packed gaming phones
The Black Shark 4 Pro has made its global debut with little fanfare. If you haven't already heard of it, you need to put this on your radar. Here's our review explaining exactly why.
Android 13's Developer Preview isn't really an iterative update
The developer's preview of any OS for Android isn't really an iterative update because every new OS is an iterative update, experts say. They add that it's way too early to tell if Android 13 will really be setting the future up for Google.
From the Editor's Desk: Let's talk about the 'Nothing phone'
Success is far from guaranteed, but if Carl Pei's new startup makes an Android phone it could be one of the most interesting handsets of 2022.
Uncharted Collection and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in February
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in February. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.