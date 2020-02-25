In 2015, Google and Huawei partnered up to build the Nexus 6P. It would be the last Nexus phone to ever be made, and despite its premium build quality and affordable price, it would leave a lasting stain on the Nexus legacy.

It all started nearly a year after the Nexus 6P was first released, when users began having widespread issues with the smartphone. Many found themselves with a mysterious battery drain that would cause the phone to shutdown unexpectedly. While others, such as myself, woke up one day to the phone stuck in a bootloop turning it into a worthless brick.

It didn't take long for the cases to start piling up, and eventually, it lead to a class-action lawsuit against Google and Huawei. After hashing it out in the courts for a couple of years, the two companies finally agreed to pay a settlement of $9.75 million in 2019. As part of the settlement, claimants would be sorted into different tiers with the maximum payout being up to $400.