The Senate confirms Jessica Rosenworcel as the first female FCC chair

What you need to know
- Jessica Rosenworcel has been confirmed as the new FCC lead.
- Rosenworcel has sat as acting chair since Ajit Pai's departure in 2020.
- Gigi Sohn was nominated to fill the remaining FCC seat, but a vote has yet to occur.
The Federal Communications Commission celebrates a historic first as the U.S. Senate voted 68-31 to confirm Jessica Rosenworcel as the new chair. This makes Rosenworcel the first female to ever lead the Commission.
She was first appointed acting FCC chair following Ajit Pai's exit. She is known for her stance advocating for net neutrality and has already led the Commission in adopting new programs to help more Americans gain affordable access to broadband internet.
"People across the country count on the FCC to support the connections they need for work, learning, healthcare, and access to the information we require to make decisions about our lives, our communities, and our country," Rosenworcel said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the Administration, my colleagues on the Commission and FCC staff, members of Congress, and the public to make the promise of modern communications a reality for everyone, everywhere."
Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr extended his congratulations, saying that he has enjoyed working with Rosenworcel over the last 12 months and looks forwards to continuing their work together.
Carr says that under her leadership, the FCC "has taken significant steps towards eliminating the digital divide, increasing support for telehealth services, and enhancing the security of America's communications networks." Geoffrey Starks, the sole Democratic Commissioner also congratulated Rosenworcel on Twitter.
Along with Rosenworcel's initial nomination in October, President Biden also nominated Gigi Sohn to fill the remaining FCC seat as its second Democratic commissioner. Her appointment would end the impasse that the FCC has faced throughout the year, putting Democrats at a majority and allowing for policy to be passed more easily in favor of Biden's agenda.
However, her nomination has drawn criticisms from Republicans, which could impede her chances of being confirmed when a Senate vote does take place.
ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Wi-Fi 6E review: You won't find a faster router
The Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 is one of the fastest routers you can buy thanks to its full-speed 5GHz and 6GHz connections. If you have a fast Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E device, this router won't hold you back.
Fiio FD3 review: The $100 wired earbuds to beat
Looking to get started with lossless music on your phone? You'll need to pick up wired earbuds to get the best possible sound, and the Fiio FD3 deliver all you need for just $100.
Apple scores a big win in China with the iPhone 13, but it won't last
The introduction of the iPhone 13 has allowed Apple to overtake all of its Android rivals in China for the first time in six years. But with Chinese manufacturers redoubling their efforts, it's about to get very interesting in the high-end category.
These are the best screen protectors for your Pixel 5a
If you need a screen protector for your Pixel 5a, then you're in luck! We've rounded up some of our favorites so you can keep your phone's display looking as great as it did right out of the box.