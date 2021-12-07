The Senate confirms Jessica Rosenworcel as the first female FCC chair

The Federal Communications Commission celebrates a historic first as the U.S. Senate voted 68-31 to confirm Jessica Rosenworcel as the new chair. This makes Rosenworcel the first female to ever lead the Commission.

She was first appointed acting FCC chair following Ajit Pai's exit. She is known for her stance advocating for net neutrality and has already led the Commission in adopting new programs to help more Americans gain affordable access to broadband internet.

"People across the country count on the FCC to support the connections they need for work, learning, healthcare, and access to the information we require to make decisions about our lives, our communities, and our country," Rosenworcel said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the Administration, my colleagues on the Commission and FCC staff, members of Congress, and the public to make the promise of modern communications a reality for everyone, everywhere."

Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr extended his congratulations, saying that he has enjoyed working with Rosenworcel over the last 12 months and looks forwards to continuing their work together.

Carr says that under her leadership, the FCC "has taken significant steps towards eliminating the digital divide, increasing support for telehealth services, and enhancing the security of America's communications networks." Geoffrey Starks, the sole Democratic Commissioner also congratulated Rosenworcel on Twitter.

Congratulations, Chairwoman @JRosenworcelFCC! Every American should have access to modern communications networks, and I am excited to continue working with you to make that vision a reality. https://t.co/Av09MdnMnz — Geoffrey Starks (@GeoffreyStarks) December 7, 2021

Along with Rosenworcel's initial nomination in October, President Biden also nominated Gigi Sohn to fill the remaining FCC seat as its second Democratic commissioner. Her appointment would end the impasse that the FCC has faced throughout the year, putting Democrats at a majority and allowing for policy to be passed more easily in favor of Biden's agenda.

However, her nomination has drawn criticisms from Republicans, which could impede her chances of being confirmed when a Senate vote does take place.