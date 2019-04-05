If there's one major change I'd make on any of the PlayStation's DualShock controllers, it's their analog sticks. Specifically, their layout. I've never been a fan of the symmetry, and have always preferred the offset design of Xbox controllers. Thanks to the SCUF Vantage, I can now play my favorite PS4 games with a controller layout that feels much more comfortable. And for players only looking for a bit of extra customization to improve their gaming experience, the SCUF Vantage has you covered on that front, too.

SCUF Vantage What I like

Aside from its analog sticks, there's a lot to love on this controller. Nearly every part of it is customizable, from its faceplate, paddles, Sax buttons, D-pad, thumbsticks, and triggers. You can even remove one of the two vibration motors if you really want to. Physically modding a DualShock 4 controller is exceedingly difficult as it's not designed to be taken apart like that. The SCUF Vantage is, and swapping out parts is a breeze. I was a little nervous pulling the triggers off at first as I didn't want to accidentally break them, especially when trying to remove the extended triggers it comes with, but you should have nothing to worry about in that regard. While it takes a little force to remove them, it's nothing that will damage the controller in any way. I've tried it dozens of times just to make sure.

Where it has an advantage over the competition is that it features six remappable buttons—four back paddles and two Sax buttons on either side next to the R1 and L1 bumpers. Many premium controllers like this only feature four paddles, like the Razer Raiju Ultimate I was previously using. The SCUF Vantage offers more control over how you want to play a game, and this is certainly a boon for competitive players. Though it does not have app support like the Razer Raiju Ultimate for button remapping, it's still quick and easy to do it the old fashioned way. Simply toggle the switch so that the controller is in remapping mode and press the button you'd like to remap along with the paddle you want to remap it to.

Independent of your ability to tighten or loosen its hair triggers to your preferred tension, it also sports a tiny knob under each trigger to shorten the distance it takes to press it. Combine this quick stop knob with a loose hair trigger, and you'll need little to no pressure to use it while playing a game. And if that sensitivity is too much for you then you can always tighten the hair triggers so that you'll need to apply more pressure to get a shot off. Certain games will require different amounts of tension depending on your tastes and the particular gameplay involved, and adjusting each trigger is made easy with the SCUF Key you receive with the controller.

Notably, I was also surprised by its long battery life. I've been playing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice nearly every day for the past week and a half, and I've only had to charge it once—right after I took it out of the box. These aren't exactly super long gaming sessions, maybe an hour or two depending on how frustrated I get with a particular boss, but it adds up over time.

SCUF Vantage What I don't like