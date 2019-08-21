If you're anything like me, you've become completely spoiled by digital assistants. Whether you choose to use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri, it makes no difference. This trio of voice-activated assistants has changed how we live our daily lives. We are constantly using them every day to accomplish tasks such as turning on the light, checking the weather, setting timers or alarms, and even to make calls.

However, you might want to rethink that last one. That's because the Better Business Bureau has recently warned that your call may be forwarded to a scam artist instead of an actual company.

It all begins when you ask your digital assistant to call a company for you. It then goes out to search the web and find the number of the company you requested.

The problem, however, is that scammers have been creating fake customer service numbers and finding a way to move their number to the top of the list. Often, this can be done quite easily by just paying for some ads.