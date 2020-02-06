What you need to know
- Sayonara Wild Hearts is getting a limited run physical edition.
- This physical version is limited to 5000 copies per platform.
- It's coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.
- It also includes an embroidered patch, you can preorder it for $35.
Developed by Simogo and published by Annapurna Interactive, Sayonara Wild Hearts is a fast-paced game with a pop music album. If you've been waiting to grab Sayonara Wild Hearts, hoping for a physical release, there's great news. Sayonara Wild Hearts physical edition has been announced by iam8bit. You'll need to act quickly though, as it's limited to a run of just 5000 copies per platform.
This version of the game also includes an embroidered patch. There's no exact release date for this physical version but it is set to ship sometime in Q1 2020, or before the end of March.
Get the beat
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Can you feel the rhythm?
Sayonara Wild Hearts is a game that takes players on wild, pop-filled advenure as a young woman who is out to restore the balance of harmony.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Huawei is suing Verizon over allegedly violating 12 of its patents
Early Thursday morning, Huawei filed a lawsuit against Verizon in the Eastern and Western district courts of Texas, alleging it had infringed on 12 of Huawei's patents.
Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are teaming up to challenge the Play Store
China's top smartphone manufacturers are teaming up to create the Global Developer Service Alliance, which will allow developers to submit their app once and have it added simultaneously across their app stores.
Google Maps turns 15, gets a design refresh and new features
Google Maps is celebrating its 15th birthday with a new icon and a bunch of new features.
The BioShock Collection, and more, are free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.