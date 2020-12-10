Wireless chargers are all the rage right now, and for good reason. They're super convenient to use, offer solid charging speeds, and work with a range of phones. But what if they could go a step further? Well, now they can.

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync not only keeps your phone nice and charged up, but it backs up your Qi™-compatible phone in the process. That's right, when you put your Qi-compatible smartphone on this Ixpand charger, it'll create a local backup of your photos and videos in full resolution.1 You don't have to do anything more after setup.

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync isn't the only way to back up your phone, but it's by far one of the most convenient. Sure, you could use a different external drive, but that requires you to manually transfer files every time you want to create a backup. Or, you could use cloud storage -- but while that's convenient, it comes with a monthly fee. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is effortless, backing up your files in a way that's as convenient as cloud storage, 1 but will save you monthly fees, and allow you to quickly access your files without having to download them from the cloud. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The charger also supports personal backup profiles for each user so you can share it with others in your family, with up to three user profiles supported. That means you don't have to get a separate charger for each person in your household. Of course, the actual wireless charger aspect of the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is notable too. The charger supports fast charging of up to 10W, which is pretty fast. That's not to mention the fact that the charger looks sleek and stylish and should look great in any home. Even without the automatic backups, this would be a great charger -- and in fact, if you just want a solid wireless charger, SanDisk offers the Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W, which provides charging power up to 15W and has a soft rubber ring to help ensure that your phone doesn't slip off the charger.

The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is available in a few different storage sizes: 64GB*, 128GB*, and 256GB*. That should be more than enough for your library of photos and videos, allowing you to free up space on your phone for other things. And, when you do use it to charge your device, it charges through most phone cases up to 3 mm thick (magnetic or metal attachments will prevent charging.) This charger is compatible with phones that support Qi™ wireless charging.3 It's inexpensive too -- the base model for the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger starts at $99.99 (US MSRP), which, for a device that's both a wireless charger and a drive for your photos and videos, is a pretty great price. You can get the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and standard Ixpand Wireless Charger straight from the Western Digital Store.