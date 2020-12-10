Wireless chargers are all the rage right now, and for good reason. They're super convenient to use, offer solid charging speeds, and work with a range of phones. But what if they could go a step further? Well, now they can.
A multi-functional wireless charger
SanDIsk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync
Wirelessly charge and backup your photos
The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync not only keeps your phone topped up, but also makes sure your photos are backed up.
The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync not only keeps your phone nice and charged up, but it backs up your Qi™-compatible phone in the process. That's right, when you put your Qi-compatible smartphone on this Ixpand charger, it'll create a local backup of your photos and videos in full resolution.1 You don't have to do anything more after setup.
The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync isn't the only way to back up your phone, but it's by far one of the most convenient. Sure, you could use a different external drive, but that requires you to manually transfer files every time you want to create a backup. Or, you could use cloud storage -- but while that's convenient, it comes with a monthly fee. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is effortless, backing up your files in a way that's as convenient as cloud storage, 1 but will save you monthly fees, and allow you to quickly access your files without having to download them from the cloud.
The charger also supports personal backup profiles for each user so you can share it with others in your family, with up to three user profiles supported. That means you don't have to get a separate charger for each person in your household.
Of course, the actual wireless charger aspect of the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is notable too. The charger supports fast charging of up to 10W, which is pretty fast. That's not to mention the fact that the charger looks sleek and stylish and should look great in any home. Even without the automatic backups, this would be a great charger -- and in fact, if you just want a solid wireless charger, SanDisk offers the Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W, which provides charging power up to 15W and has a soft rubber ring to help ensure that your phone doesn't slip off the charger.
The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is available in a few different storage sizes: 64GB*, 128GB*, and 256GB*. That should be more than enough for your library of photos and videos, allowing you to free up space on your phone for other things. And, when you do use it to charge your device, it charges through most phone cases up to 3 mm thick (magnetic or metal attachments will prevent charging.)
This charger is compatible with phones that support Qi™ wireless charging.3 It's inexpensive too -- the base model for the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger starts at $99.99 (US MSRP), which, for a device that's both a wireless charger and a drive for your photos and videos, is a pretty great price.
You can get the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and standard Ixpand Wireless Charger straight from the Western Digital Store. During this holiday season, Western Digital is giving 15% off your purchase. Make sure to claim your offer, and see terms and conditions here.
A classy wireless charger
SanDIsk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W
Wireless chargers for your home
The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W is a classy wireless charger that will keep any Qi-enabled phone topped up.
*1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage capacity less.
1 Backup requires wireless connection, Ixpand® Wireless Charger app, and iOS 11 or above or Android™ 5.0 or above. Ixpand Wireless Charger app available for download from the App Store or Google Play™. Registration required; terms and conditions apply.
2 Compatible with Samsung Galaxy™ S6 and newer, Galaxy Note™ 5 and newer, iPhone 8 and newer, the Google Pixel™ 3 or newer, and other Qi-compatible smartphones.
SanDisk, the SanDisk logo, Ixpand, and the Ixpand logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license. Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Note, and all Samsung Galaxy product series are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Android, Google Pixel, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Qi is a trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Product specifications subject to change. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.
©2020 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Western Digital Technologies, Inc. is the seller of record and licensee in the Americas of SanDisk® products.
Stadia might be the best way for you to play Cyberpunk 2077 right now
Stadia's version of Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying surprise success right now due to high PC requirements, lackluster previous generation performance, and hard-to-find new consoles. For many gamers, Google's cloud platform may be the best way to play the game.
Google's latest AI ethics controversy is a product of its own hubris
Google once again comes under fire for how it handles an outspoken employee. This time it was someone who was working on corporate ethics and maybe Google should have listened instead.
What Android phone do you think ruled 2020?
From the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the OnePlus 8T, a ton of excellent Android phones were released in 2020. Out of everything that came out, what stands out as the best overall?
Accessorize your Google Pixel 4a with nothing but the best!
The Pixel 4a is the best budget phone available today. Looking for accessories to pair with your device? These are the best you can find!