With a unique bean-shaped design, the Galaxy Buds Live truly stand out from the crowd. Despite their weird shape, however, it turns out the Galaxy Buds Live are easier to repair than Samsung's previous true wireless earbuds.

The folks at iFixit have released a teardown video of the Galaxy Buds Live, which reveals the earbuds are extremely easy to open. Once you open the earbuds, you will be able to easily access the Varta CP1254 A3 button cell batteries inside, which have a typical capacity of 0.2Wh.