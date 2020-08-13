What you need to know
- ifixit has performed a teardown of Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Live and found that the earbuds are quite easy to repair.
- The true wireless earbuds have received a repairability score of 8 out of 10.
- Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus had achieved a repairability score of 7 out of 10.
With a unique bean-shaped design, the Galaxy Buds Live truly stand out from the crowd. Despite their weird shape, however, it turns out the Galaxy Buds Live are easier to repair than Samsung's previous true wireless earbuds.
The folks at iFixit have released a teardown video of the Galaxy Buds Live, which reveals the earbuds are extremely easy to open. Once you open the earbuds, you will be able to easily access the Varta CP1254 A3 button cell batteries inside, which have a typical capacity of 0.2Wh.
Thanks to their modular construction and easily replaceable batteries, iFixit has given the Galaxy Buds Live a repairability score of 8/10. Samsung's Galaxy Buds were given a repairability score of 6/10, while the newer Galaxy Buds Plus received a slightly better score of 7/10.
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro, on the other hand, are almost impossible to repair and have received 0/10 from iFixit for repairability. Unlike Samsung's true wireless earbuds, Apple's offerings have a non-modular design on the inside, with most parts glued-together.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
The Galaxy Buds Live are undoubtedly among the most unique wireless earbuds that have been released so far. Not only do they have a distinctive design, they also deliver excellent sound quality with active noise cancellation and long battery life.
