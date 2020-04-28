Samsung is working on an A-Series phone, according to a new leak from OnLeaks (via Pigtou). The mid-range smartphone will come with the same full-screen face design that Samsung's other A-Series units have, albeit adopting a new pop-up style front-facing camera.

It will have a rear fingerprint camera, and it'll be equipped with a triple camera set-up. It's unknown what that would be but likey a variant of the wide-angle, ultra-wide, macro or telephoto lens set-up OEMS have reveled in recently.

Other than that, the phone will have a 6.5-inch display, a single USB Type C port, and no headphone jack. It's unclear when Samsung will release this as supply chains and wallets remain throttled for the near future.