The stable Oreo update is going out to beta testers first, with a wide release slated for later this week.
Samsung concluded the Oreo beta program for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ at the end of last month, with a stable build set to hit both devices sometime in February. It now looks like the company has kicked off the update process, starting with customers in Europe.
According to German site AllAboutSamsung, the stable Oreo update is now going out to customers enrolled in the beta program, with a full rollout scheduled to kick off from later this week.
The update comes in at 487MB for those already on the Oreo beta build, but the file size will be considerably larger for those making the switch from Nougat. The Oreo update brings a laundry list of features, including system-wide autofill, ability to run two instances of an app simultaneously with Dual Messenger (which debuted on the Note 8, and so much more:
Right now, there's no indication as to when the update will be rolling out in other markets, but we'll let you know once we have more details.
Reader comments
Hoping the note 8 upgrade is not far behind.
Is there a way to update with some kind of Samsung software over the PC?
One wonders if it will get out before the S9 release...
If it’s rolling out this week, then yes.
6 months after the Oreo was released.
So an 800 euro current flagship got the update slower than the 1.5 year old 'budget flagship', Xperia X. Congrats, Sammy, you're doing great.
I'll take it seeing as we likely won't have to deal with all the issues Oreo brought to Sony phones
Percent of Galaxy owners that actually care.... 0.2%
Awesome a native gif Samsung keyboard so I won't have to use g-board
Holy hell. I'll have a flying car before I are this on my Note 8. All this so I can finally get GIFs on my stock keyboard. Dear God...
N8 owner! First time in my smartphone history i am not very exited about update. Note 8 is good on current software
Screw Europe, give us that creamy Oreo.