Best answer: Purely from an activity tracking perspective, the Gear Fit2 Pro is still a great fitness band and the Galaxy Watch Active isn't dramatically better. But if you want that tracking to happen on a larger screen that's easier to use and in a form factor that's a bit more traditional, this is a nice upgrade.

The Galaxy Watch Active improves on the Fit2 Pro

Since the Gear Fit2 Pro was released, Samsung has realized there's room in its wearable lineup for something in between the fitness band and a full-fledged smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch. Not everyone wants a big smartwatch, but at the same time a "fitness band" type device can feel a bit restricting with a small rectangular screen and limited functionality beyond activity tracking.

The capabilities don't change much, but a larger screen and new design could be just what you're looking for.

The Galaxy Watch Active is a good attempt at fitting that middle ground, although it skews a bit more toward the fitness band side than the smartwatch side. But that can make it an appealing option for someone who likes their Gear Fit2 Pro (or standard Fit2) but wants a different form factor. Fitness bands are great because they're small and light so they don't get in the way of your workout, but they don't look particularly good if you're trying to wear it with nicer clothes. Nor does it really jive with wearing a mechanical watch at the same time. The Galaxy Watch Active provides a nice compromise in that it's still relatively small and light for a smartwatch, meaning it won't be cumbersome for a workout, but has that shape and form factor of a watch so it can blend in with a wider variety of attire.