What you need to know
- Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch Active 2.
- The update brings several new features, including fall detection, running analysis, VO2 max measurement, and improved connectivity features.
- You can also now send AR Emoji stickers and Bitmoji stickers right from your Galaxy Watch Active 2.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is among the best Android smartwatches you can buy in 2020, is receiving a new software update with new health, communication, and connectivity features from the Galaxy Watch 3. The update will begin rolling out to users starting today.
With the new Running Analysis feature, your Galaxy Watch Active 2 can now give you detailed running analysis with metrics like asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, ground contact time, and more. Samsung claims these metrics can not just help improve your form but reduce injury too. Galaxy Watch Active 2 users can also now measure VO2 max to track their fitness and endurance.
Fall detection is another Galaxy Watch 3 feature that Samsung is bringing to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with the latest update. Whenever the watch detects a potential fall, it will give you an option to send an SOS notification to up to four pre-designated contacts.
The new communication features included with the update make it easier for you to respond to notifications and view emoticons and photos directly on your Galaxy Watch Active 2. You can also now send AR Emoji Stickers and Bitmoji Stickers straight from your watch. Additionally, the update adds instant access to playlists on your phone and support for scroll capture.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Even though it is no longer Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Watch Active 2 still remains a great buy. The watch offers a vibrant AMOLED display, daily auto activity tracking, up to 3 days of battery life, and a sleek design.
