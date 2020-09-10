Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is among the best Android smartwatches you can buy in 2020, is receiving a new software update with new health, communication, and connectivity features from the Galaxy Watch 3. The update will begin rolling out to users starting today.

With the new Running Analysis feature, your Galaxy Watch Active 2 can now give you detailed running analysis with metrics like asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, ground contact time, and more. Samsung claims these metrics can not just help improve your form but reduce injury too. Galaxy Watch Active 2 users can also now measure VO2 max to track their fitness and endurance.