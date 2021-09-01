What you need to know
- The Galaxy Watch 4 is receiving its first post-launch update.
- The new update lets users better control automatic workout detection.
- Volume controls are now available in the quick settings panel.
- The update includes improvements to health tracking and system stability.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 hasn't been in consumers' hands very long, but it's already receiving its first post-launch update. While Samsung doesn't appear to highlight any new features in the changelog, TizenHelp has noticed some noteworthy changes arriving with the update, which clocks in at a hardy 305MB.
One highlight feature is the ability to halt the automatic workout detection in Samsung Health. It's a feature that many of the best Android smartwatches have, but it can use up some valuable battery, especially when a watch is measuring leisurely walks that users may not care to track. The update adds an option to cancel the detection with the addition of an "X" button.
The update also adds some improvements to calorie measurements during cycling exercises, in addition to bringing Samsung Health features to the settings app for better management.
Another useful feature is the option to add volume controls to the quick settings panel. One UI Watch on the Galaxy Watch 4 already includes a robust quick settings, which can span multiple pages. Adding volume controls should allow users easier control over their content.
Lastly, the update comes with some stability improvements.
This isn't the first update for the Galaxy Watch 4, which has already received a pre-launch update. However, given the quick cadence, it appears that we may be able to expect a steady flow of improvements to an already impressive smartwatch, like the newly added WalkieTalkie app.
While we haven't noticed any updates just yet, TizenHelp notes that firmware version R890XXU1BUH9/R890OXM1BUH9 should be rolling out to users in the U.S. and Europe. Let us know if you've noticed anything on your shiny, new Galaxy Watch 4.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Qualcomm debuts aptX Lossless for next-generation wireless earbuds
Qualcomm is bringing lossless audio to Bluetooth streaming with the new aptX Lossless technology. The technology is expected to be available later this year.
Microsoft announces September Surface event, may unveil Surface Duo 2
An upcoming Microsoft event will unveil the latest in Surface hardware, such as the Surface Duo 2. Other tech like the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3 is also rumored to appear. Here's everything we know about Microsoft's upcoming event and its new folding tablet.
All characters you can unlock in Genshin Impact
There are currently 41 playable characters, including the starting Traveler. Here's each one listed with their weapon type, element, Passive Talent, and Elemental Burst.
These are the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
If you're looking for the best possible protection for your new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, check out our roundup of screen protectors.