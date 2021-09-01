The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 hasn't been in consumers' hands very long, but it's already receiving its first post-launch update. While Samsung doesn't appear to highlight any new features in the changelog, TizenHelp has noticed some noteworthy changes arriving with the update, which clocks in at a hardy 305MB.

One highlight feature is the ability to halt the automatic workout detection in Samsung Health. It's a feature that many of the best Android smartwatches have, but it can use up some valuable battery, especially when a watch is measuring leisurely walks that users may not care to track. The update adds an option to cancel the detection with the addition of an "X" button.

The update also adds some improvements to calorie measurements during cycling exercises, in addition to bringing Samsung Health features to the settings app for better management.

Another useful feature is the option to add volume controls to the quick settings panel. One UI Watch on the Galaxy Watch 4 already includes a robust quick settings, which can span multiple pages. Adding volume controls should allow users easier control over their content.

Lastly, the update comes with some stability improvements.

This isn't the first update for the Galaxy Watch 4, which has already received a pre-launch update. However, given the quick cadence, it appears that we may be able to expect a steady flow of improvements to an already impressive smartwatch, like the newly added WalkieTalkie app.

While we haven't noticed any updates just yet, TizenHelp notes that firmware version R890XXU1BUH9/R890OXM1BUH9 should be rolling out to users in the U.S. and Europe. Let us know if you've noticed anything on your shiny, new Galaxy Watch 4.