It's the biggest and best phone Samsung has ever made. Note fans will love the S Pen just like before, and the rest of the phone leverages everything Samsung does well: display, hardware, specs and software features.
Pros
- Bigger screen
- S Pen stylus
- First with new software
- Larger battery
- Faster charging
Cons
- Tougher to use in one hand
- Expensive for same core features
If you don't need the S Pen, you're going to find exceptional value in the Galaxy S10+. It can do everything the Note 10+ can, with a slightly smaller screen, for hundreds of dollars less.
Pros
- Easier to use in one hand
- Less expensive for same core features
- Headphone jack
Cons
- Smaller screen
- More noticeable screen cutout
- Dedicated Bixby button
Now that the Galaxy S10+ has been out for a few months, it's received some big updates and some bigger discounts. So while the Note 10+ is easily the best smartphone Samsung sells today, is it the right phone for you to buy?
What's the difference between the Note 10+ and S10+?
With just a handful of months separating the S10+ and Note 10+, it shouldn't come as any surprise that the phones are incredibly similar. They're based on the same core platform, with the same processor, screen technology and resolution, cameras, fingerprint sensor, radios, water resistance, and build quality. They're both distinctly "Samsung" phones in hardware, software and daily use, even though some of the specifics and nuances have changed.
The phones are functionally very similar, but the Note 10+ goes all out in size and capabilities.
The Note 10+, being a bit newer, has small upgrades here and there. You get more base RAM and storage, and faster 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. There are a handful of new software features in One UI 1.5 — like new DeX software, a screen recorder, and small interface tweaks — that are debuting on the Note 10+, but most (if not all) should make their way to the Galaxy S10+ with a software update.
The rest of the differences come in the physical size of the phones. The Note 10+ gets the spec sheet benefit of a larger display and larger battery, but that cuts both ways: the Note 10+ is also noticeably taller, wider, thicker,SDD and heavier than the Galaxy S10+. Whether this is an issue (or benefit) for you comes down to personal preference, but know that there is a notable jump in overall size when you jump up to the Note 10+
And yes, there's one line item that may be a deal-breaker for you: the Note 10+ doesn't have a headphone jack. The S10+ is one of the few high-end phones left with the audio port.
|Galaxy Note 10+
|Galaxy S10+
|Operating System
|Android 9 Pie
One UI 1.5
|Android 9 Pie
One UI 1.1
|Display
|6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED
3040x1440, HDR10+
|6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED
3040x1440, HDR10+
|Processor
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855
|Memory
|12GB
|8/12GB
|Storage
|256/512GB
|128/256/512GB/1TB
|Expandable
|microSD
|microSD
|Rear Camera 1
|12MP, f/1.5-2.4, OIS, 77° FoV
|12MP, f/1.5-2.4, OIS, 77° FoV
|Rear Camera 2
|16MP, f/2.2, 123° FoV
|16MP, f/2.2, 123° FoV
|Rear Camera 3
|12MP, f/2.1, OIS, 45° FoV
|12MP, f/2.1, OIS, 45° FoV
|Rear Camera 4
|VGA DepthVision
f/1.4, 72° FoV
|n/a
|Front Camera 1
|10MP, f/2.2, 80° FoV
auto focus
|10MP, f/2.2, 80° FoV
auto focus
|Front Camera 2
|n/a
|8MP, f/2.2
auto focus
|Security
|Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
|Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4x4 MIMO 7CA LTE Cat.20, Bluetooth 5.0
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4x4 MIMO 7CA LTE Cat.20, Bluetooth 5.0
|Audio
|USB-C
|3.5 mm headphone
|Battery
|4300mAh
45W wired
15W wireless
|4100mAh
15W wired
12W wireless
|Water Resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm
196 g
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.4mm
175 g
|Colors
|Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue
|Flamingo Pink, Prism Blue Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Green
The biggest difference from a functional standpoint is the S Pen. Utilizing the Note 10+'s stylus can be a game-changer if you're really committed to integrating it into your daily use. You can draw, doodle, annotate, and use handwriting-to-text recognition for notes and documents. Using the S Pen at a distance, you can trigger functions in apps with a press of the button or with dedicated gestures.
Whether that's appealing as a feature is highly dependent on how you use your phone every day, but it's something that the Galaxy S10+ just can't replicate.
Should you buy the Note 10+ or S10+?
The Note 10+ is great for S Pen fans, but otherwise you should strongly consider the S10+.
There's really one question to ask here: do you need an S Pen, or are you okay without one? That's going to make up your mind right from the top. If you're already a Note fan, there's no substitute for just getting the latest and greatest Note — and when you get the Note 10+, you'll be incredibly happy with everything that it offers. At that point you probably won't care that it's $1,100 either.
But if you're drawn to the Note 10+ for its size and capabilities, regardless of whether it has the stylus, then you should strongly consider the Galaxy S10+ instead. It's functionally the same as the Note 10+ — you just get a slightly smaller screen, smaller battery and will have to wait for the couple of new software features to arrive in a later update. But in return, you get a headphone jack — and you'll pay about $250 less for the phone. That makes the Galaxy S10+ an incredible value for anyone who doesn't rely on the S Pen.
