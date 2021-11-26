Mesh Wi-Fi systems can keep your internet running smoothly even when you have a large home or a home with a lot of interference. They manage this by using multiple nodes that can form a fast and efficient web of coverage across your home. Compare this to an old-school router that must use brute force to cover the far reaches of your home. Rockspace's dual-band AC1200 mesh system with three nodes is 36% off, just $90 for Black Friday.

AC1200 speeds break down to 867Mbps on one band and 300Mbps on the other so no matter which band you connect to, you should have more than enough speed for HD streaming and web browsing. If you need every bit of a gigabit connection, this isn't the best pick, but for most people, the coverage you get with the mesh delivers more than enough speed.

Build a mesh with great coverage for less with Rackspace, 36% off for Black Friday

Rockspace AC1200 mesh Wi-Fi system Upgrade your home's Wi-Fi connection with up to 6,000 square feet of coverage with three nodes. Rockspace's AC1200 mesh system has plenty of speed for HD streaming and browsing from all over your home. $90 at Amazon

If you've been checking out the best smart home Black Friday deals you'll need a Wi-Fi network that can handle the additional connections. A mesh handles these extra connections by distributing the work to the various nodes around the house with a strong Wi-Fi link between the nodes.

Mesh Wi-Fi systems also tend to have very compact nodes and this one is no different. The nodes are small with a dark gray design that helps them blend into any room you upgrade. If you were looking for a Wi-Fi system that offers great coverage without breaking the bank, this is a solid pick.