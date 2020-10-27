If your child has started playing Roblox, just as with any game, you may be wondering, "Is Roblox safe for kids?" As long as you monitor your child and add on the parental safety features, Roblox can be just as safe as any other game. We have outlined a few ways you can help your child have fun and stay safe. Chat filters

The first thing you may notice about many Roblox games is the chat feature. Online chats where players can chat with other participants without having added them as friends first can be dangerous. Luckily, Roblox thought of this and has a chat filter that removes the obvious things like curse words and takes it a step further into the safety department by recognizing names and phone numbers and blocking those out as well. This way, kids cannot give out their names and phone numbers on the Roblox platform. It also has your typical report feature so you or your child can report any rude or inappropriate behavior. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Privacy settings

In your child's account settings, there is a tab labeled "Privacy," where you can determine how players are able to contact your child or if they are able to at all. You can choose who will be able to find the account by phone number, who can chat with the account in-game and in-app, and who can message the account. There is also a section that allows you to change who can invite your child to a private server and who is allowed to join them in games. This makes Roblox safe for kids by only allowing their friends to contact and play with them. Parents will be able to make sure their child is only adding and playing with people they know in person. Pin activation