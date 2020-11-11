Ring is recalling some of its second-gen video doorbells over fire risk

Amazon-owned smart home brand Ring has issued a recall for its second-generation video doorbells sold between June and October this year. As per a notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the video doorbell's battery can overheat when incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.

Ring has received 85 reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed, with 23 of those doorbells igniting and causing minor property damage. There have also been eight reports of minor burns. A total of 3,50,000 doorbells appear to be affected, out of which 8,700 were sold in Canada.

#Recall: the battery on @Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Gen) can overheat if punctured during install; Fire and burn risks. Contact Ring for new instructions or go to their app. CONTACT: 800-656-1918, https://t.co/aJhc3BDG8e Full notice: https://t.co/2hH98wTSO6 pic.twitter.com/WhsgpuHlqy — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 10, 2020

If you own a second-gen Ring Video Doorbell with the model number 5UM5E5, you should download revised installation instructions from here or contact Ring customer support. You can check if your video doorbell is part of this recall using the Ring app or the company's website. Even if your video doorbell is part of the recall, you won't have to send it back to Ring.

In a statement sent to Engadget, Ring said: