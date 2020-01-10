Ring has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately — most recently for a string of hacks where Ring owners were being antagonized after info from thousands of customers was leaked online.

However, nearly a year ago, the Amazon-owned company was in the hot seat after employees were caught spying on users. It comes as no surprise that these instances caught the attention of lawmakers here in the U.S., which then sent a letter to Ring about its security policies.

In response to the Senators' letter, Ring answered a series of questions, and in the process, revealed that it has fired four employees for unauthorized access to video data from customers over the past four years. According to the letter, the employees were all authorized to view the data, but they attempted to view more than what was required to do their jobs.