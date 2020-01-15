Jill Raccoon City burning Resident Evil 3 remakeSource: Capcom

What you need to know

  • The Resident Evil 3 remake is the next big game from Capcom.
  • Capcom has released several new screenshots, giving another glimpse into what players can expect.
  • The Resident Evil 3 is currently set to be available on April 3.
  • You can preorder the Resident Evil 3 remake for $60 at Amazon.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is on the way and Capcom is sharing more of what players will be seeing when they step into Jill's shoes to survive Raccoon City. There are several gorgeous new screenshots, including a look at the different survivors, such as Jill, Carlos and Mikhail. Capcom is continuing to maximize what the RE engine is capable of, with several visual upgrades even over Resident Evil 2 (2019).

Resident Evil 3 remake conversationResident Evil 3 remake MikhailResident Evil 3 remake Jill and CarlosSource: Capcom

There's also a new look at the Hunter, which is much brighter and more detailed than the glimpse in the trailer. The Hunter is a reptilian foe that veteran players will remember well.

Resident Evil 3 remake Carlos and HunterSource: Capcom

We get to see more of Jill as she makes her way around Raccoon City, trying to find a way to get out.

Resident Evil 3 remake Jill Raccoon CityJill Raccoon City burning Resident Evil 3 remakeResident Evil 3 remake Jill shotgunResident Evil 3 remake Jill subwayResident Evil 3 remake Jill subway exitSource: Capcom

Finally, there's also several new screenshots of the horrifying Nemesis, as well as a look at what happens when it catches Jill.

Resident Evil 3 remake Nemesis burningResident Evil 3 remake Nemesis rocket launcherResident Evil 3 remake Nemesis rocket launcher aimingResident Evil 3 remake Nemesis and JillSource: Capcom

Resident Evil 3 remake is currently scheduled to release on April 3, 2020. For another recent look at the game, you can check out the Nemesis trailer.

