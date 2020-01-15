What you need to know
- The Resident Evil 3 remake is the next big game from Capcom.
- Capcom has released several new screenshots, giving another glimpse into what players can expect.
- The Resident Evil 3 is currently set to be available on April 3.
- You can preorder the Resident Evil 3 remake for $60 at Amazon.
The Resident Evil 3 remake is on the way and Capcom is sharing more of what players will be seeing when they step into Jill's shoes to survive Raccoon City. There are several gorgeous new screenshots, including a look at the different survivors, such as Jill, Carlos and Mikhail. Capcom is continuing to maximize what the RE engine is capable of, with several visual upgrades even over Resident Evil 2 (2019).
There's also a new look at the Hunter, which is much brighter and more detailed than the glimpse in the trailer. The Hunter is a reptilian foe that veteran players will remember well.
We get to see more of Jill as she makes her way around Raccoon City, trying to find a way to get out.
Finally, there's also several new screenshots of the horrifying Nemesis, as well as a look at what happens when it catches Jill.
Resident Evil 3 remake is currently scheduled to release on April 3, 2020. For another recent look at the game, you can check out the Nemesis trailer.
Resident Evil 3 remake: Release Date, trailer and news — Everything you need to know
It's back!
Resident Evil 3
A glorious remake
Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Project Resistance, as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung's true wireless headphone sales in 2019 couldn't compete with Apple
The latest data from Strategy Analytics shows that Apple dominates the true wireless headphone market, with Xiaomi and Samsung coming in a distant second and third place.
OnePlus CEO confirms 'invisible camera' will come to consumer devices
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed on The Vergecast that the invisible camera tech it showed off in the OnePlus Concept One at CES 2020 will make its way into a consumer product.
India to offer subsidized loans to entice Apple and Samsung suppliers
A report suggests that India is planning to offer Apple and Samsung suppliers subsidized loans in the hope that they will open factories in the nation.
Game sans controller with these PS4 keyboards
Are you in the market for a keyboard to control your PlayStation 4? Check these out!