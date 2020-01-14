Capcom has released a new trailer for Resident Evil 3 . Appropriately titled Nemesis, this trailer shows exactly why this specialized Tyrant is such a threat against Jill, Carlos and other survivors. You can take a look at the new trailer below.

Nemesis is getting multiple terrifying improvements that make him even more of a threat this time around. His sound design has been revamped, his AI improved — he's using a modified form of the AI for Mr. X in the Resident Evil 2 remake — and his healing factor means taking him down borders on impossible.

Aside from another horrifying look at Nemesis, we also get to see the updated model for the Hunter as it faces off with Carlos. Capcom has previously talked about how Resident Evil 3 remake is a reimagining of the original game, with no branching paths, but that it will still contain the characters, enemies and locations that veteran players remember. Resident Evil 3 remake is currently scheduled to be released on April 3.

