The Helio G90 series was announced by MediaTek last month as the chipmaker's first chipsets designed specifically for gamers. MediaTek offers two Helio G90 processors – G90 and G90T.

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones will debut in China on August 29. Ahead of their official unveiling next week, Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has revealed on Weibo that the two phones will run on its gaming-focused Helio G90T processor.

Both chips are manufactured on a 12nm process and integrate MediaTek's HyperEngine Game technology for enhanced gaming performance. The higher binned G90T chipset has a 2.05 GHz clock speed and features an ARM Mali-G76MP4 GPU clocked at 800 MHz.

MediaTek's Helio G90T chipset will not be the only key selling point of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 series. As confirmed by the company already, Redmi Note 8 Pro will arrive with a 64MP quad-camera setup featuring Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

The vanilla Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, is rumored to feature a 48MP primary camera. Both phones will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and NFC connectivity.

Some of the other key features of the Redmi Note 8 series phones that have been officially confirmed include support for 18W fast charging and liquid cooling technology for better thermal management.

