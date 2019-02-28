Xiaomi has shown over the years that it can absolutely destroy other brands when it comes to sheer value. That hasn't changed with its latest budget phone, the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone offers the same great specs that you'd expect from a Redmi Note device, but it also has a new gradient design at the back that makes it stand out in the budget segment.

The exquisite design is backed by some of the best hardware you'll find for under ₹15,000 ($210). There's a 48MP camera at the back, Qualcomm's latest gaming-oriented Snapdragon 675 platform powers the device, and you get USB-C charging with Quick Charge 4. Here's everything on offer with the Redmi Note 7 Pro:

Redmi Note 7 Pro specs