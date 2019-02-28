Xiaomi has shown over the years that it can absolutely destroy other brands when it comes to sheer value. That hasn't changed with its latest budget phone, the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone offers the same great specs that you'd expect from a Redmi Note device, but it also has a new gradient design at the back that makes it stand out in the budget segment.
The exquisite design is backed by some of the best hardware you'll find for under ₹15,000 ($210). There's a 48MP camera at the back, Qualcomm's latest gaming-oriented Snapdragon 675 platform powers the device, and you get USB-C charging with Quick Charge 4. Here's everything on offer with the Redmi Note 7 Pro:
Redmi Note 7 Pro specs
|Category
|Features
|Operating System
|MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch 19.5:9 LCD 2380x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
409ppi pixel density
|Chipset
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Two 2.20GHz Kryo 460 Gold
Six 1.70GHz Kryo 460 Silver
11nm
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|RAM
|4GB/6GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64GB/128GB UFS 2.1
|Expandable
|Yes, up to 256GB
Hybrid slot
|Battery
|4000mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 4.0
|Water resistance
|No
|Rear Camera
|48MP f/1.8 (Sony IMX586)
5MP f/2.4
4K@30fps
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac
LTE with dual VoLTE
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor (optical)
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1mm
186g
|Colors
|Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Space Black
The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in India from March 13, with the 4GB/64GB version set to cost ₹13,999 ($195). The model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost ₹16,999 ($240). We'll have much more to talk about the device in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. In the meantime, head to our launch coverage for everything you need to know about Xiaomi's latest budget device.
