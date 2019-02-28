Redmi Note 7 Pro specs

Xiaomi has shown over the years that it can absolutely destroy other brands when it comes to sheer value. That hasn't changed with its latest budget phone, the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone offers the same great specs that you'd expect from a Redmi Note device, but it also has a new gradient design at the back that makes it stand out in the budget segment.

The exquisite design is backed by some of the best hardware you'll find for under ₹15,000 ($210). There's a 48MP camera at the back, Qualcomm's latest gaming-oriented Snapdragon 675 platform powers the device, and you get USB-C charging with Quick Charge 4. Here's everything on offer with the Redmi Note 7 Pro:

Category Features
Operating System MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie
Display 6.3-inch 19.5:9 LCD 2380x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
409ppi pixel density
Chipset Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Two 2.20GHz Kryo 460 Gold
Six 1.70GHz Kryo 460 Silver
11nm
GPU Adreno 612
RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X
Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1
Expandable Yes, up to 256GB
Hybrid slot
Battery 4000mAh
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 4.0
Water resistance No
Rear Camera 48MP f/1.8 (Sony IMX586)
5MP f/2.4
4K@30fps
Front Camera 13MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac
LTE with dual VoLTE
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou
Security In-display fingerprint sensor (optical)
SIM Dual Nano SIM
Dimensions 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1mm
186g
Colors Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Space Black

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in India from March 13, with the 4GB/64GB version set to cost ₹13,999 ($195). The model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost ₹16,999 ($240). We'll have much more to talk about the device in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. In the meantime, head to our launch coverage for everything you need to know about Xiaomi's latest budget device.

