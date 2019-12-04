The trickle of Redmi K30 spec teases from the company continues, with the latest spilling the upcoming 'flagship killer' killer's processor and battery capacity. The successor to the Redmi K20 will sport a better-than-expected Snapdragon 765G). That's Qualcomm's latest mid-range SoC, and the gaming-optimized version of the chipset at that. It also features an integrated 5G modem, something even the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 doesn't have.

On the battery front, there's a massive 4,500mAh cell — 500mAh more than last year's model and nearly 30% larger than Samsung's Galaxy Note 10's battery. What's more, the phone will also come with 30W quick charging. Redmi's teaser, however, tries to distinguish its quick charging tech from its competitors, remarking that this is "a completely different 30W." The company says it's using an independent charging pump that allows it to achieve a charging conversion efficiency of up to 97%. How that'll affect the overall experience with the phone isn't exactly clear yet, though the Redmi 30 should be able to go from 0% to a full charge in an hour, if the company's claims are to be believed. The Weibo post promised further explanations at a later date.

Alongside this, the company has already revealed what the phone will look like, with its four rear cameras, dual selfie cameras in a hole-punch layout, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor — a curious choice given the previous model's in-display module.

