For the longest time, Xiaomi went unchallenged in India. After making its debut in the country back in 2014, Xiaomi essentially had a stranglehold on the budget category, pushing out local players like Micromax and Intex and then challenging Samsung for the crown. It has managed to do all that on the back of its Redmi series, continually rolling out new models that delivered on the brand's core tenet: offer unmatched value for money.

So, when Xiaomi started building hype ahead of the Redmi K20 series, everyone expected that the brand would launch the devices at never-before-seen prices. That wasn't the case. The Redmi K20 debuted at ₹21,999 ($320) for the version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and while it delivers fantastic value for what's on offer, the Realme X is available for just ₹16,999 ($245), with that particular phone coming with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For years, Xiaomi broke pre-existing notions of value with its Redmi series. That worked against its favor for the Redmi K20.

The mere fact that the Redmi K20 costs ₹4,000 ($65) more than the Realme X has led to a lot of consternation, vitriol, and ultimately backlash from the community at large. There's even a Change.org petition that has garnered over 4,800 signatures to reduce the price of the phone to ₹19,999 ($290).

Never mind the fact that the Redmi K20 is the first device with Qualcomm's latest mid-range Snapdragon 730 or the fact that the phone has an AMOLED display, evocative design, in-display fingerprint reader, and 4000mAh battery.

In a sense, it wasn't the smartest move for Xiaomi to stick with Redmi branding for the K20 and K20 Pro. For years, the manufacturer has done a stellar job reinforcing the notion that Redmi devices offer the best value for money in the country, leading to vastly inflated expectations from customers. It would have made more sense for Xiaomi to leverage POCO branding, as that sub-brand is at least targeted at the mid-range segment.