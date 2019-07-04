The Redmi series is Xiaomi's bread and butter, and while the Redmi Note line gets all the attention, it is the likes of the Redmi 6A and Redmi 7 that rack up the most number of sales. Xiaomi has rolled out solid options in the entry-level Redmi series over the last two years, and it is following in the same vein with the Redmi 7A.

The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. There's a 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor at the back, a 5MP shooter up front, and face unlock is available out of the box. You also get a MicroSD slot, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, FM radio, and a 4000mAh battery that should easily deliver two days' worth of use.