- Redmi 7A is now live in India, with sales kicking off from July 11.
- The base 2GB/16GB edition costs ₹5,999 ($85), with the 2GB/32GB model coming in at ₹6,199 ($87)
- Xiaomi is offering a ₹200 discount until the end of July on either model.
The Redmi series is Xiaomi's bread and butter, and while the Redmi Note line gets all the attention, it is the likes of the Redmi 6A and Redmi 7 that rack up the most number of sales. Xiaomi has rolled out solid options in the entry-level Redmi series over the last two years, and it is following in the same vein with the Redmi 7A.
The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. There's a 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor at the back, a 5MP shooter up front, and face unlock is available out of the box. You also get a MicroSD slot, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, FM radio, and a 4000mAh battery that should easily deliver two days' worth of use.
Xiaomi says it will roll out AI-based scene detection in a later update, and the phone also has P2i coating for splash resistance.
The Redmi 7A is available in blue, black, and gold color options, with sales set to kick off from July 11. The base variant comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and costs ₹5,999 ($85). The 2GB/32GB option is available for ₹6,199 ($87), and considering the minor difference in cost, you're better off picking up the 32GB model.
Xiaomi is offering a ₹200 cut on either model throughout July to commemorate its fifth anniversary in India, with the 32GB version coming in at just ₹5,999. Xiaomi has shown over the last two years that it can absolutely dominate the entry-level segment, and it doesn't look like that's set to change.