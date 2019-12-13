Rockstar has released a new update for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation 4. This update adds several story mode enhancements that were previously only available on PC. It also adds photo mode to the game, letting players take unique shots with a free-form camera and apply different filters.

Here's the full list of new content that's been added:

Photo Mode

Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions: track down wanted criminals Herman Zizendorf, Camille de Millemont and Bart Cavanaugh

Story Mode Gang Hideouts: Take on the deadly Del Lobos gang at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon's Folly

Story Mode Treasure Maps: Landmarks of Riches and The Elemental Trail

"To The Ends of The Earth" Story Mode Mission

Weapons Added to Story Mode: M1899 Pistol, Evans Repeater, High Roller Revolver and LeMat Revolver

Horses Added to Story Mode: Warped Brindle Arabian, Few Spot Appaloosa, Perlino Andalusian and Red Chestnut Arabian

Hidden Trinkets Added to Story Mode: Hawk Talon, Cat Eye, Shark Tooth, Turtle Shell and Crow Beak

So if you're still enjoying this game on PlayStation 4, you can get out there and start taking some different photos. Photo mode is console exclusive to the PlayStation 4 version of the game right now but will be coming to Xbox One on January 21.