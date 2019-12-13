What you need to know
- Red Dead Redemption 2 has a new update on PlayStation 4.
- This update adds several new bits of story content that were previously only in the PC version of the game.
- It also adds photo mode, allowing players to take special shots.
Rockstar has released a new update for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation 4. This update adds several story mode enhancements that were previously only available on PC. It also adds photo mode to the game, letting players take unique shots with a free-form camera and apply different filters.
Here's the full list of new content that's been added:
- Photo Mode
- Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions: track down wanted criminals Herman Zizendorf, Camille de Millemont and Bart Cavanaugh
- Story Mode Gang Hideouts: Take on the deadly Del Lobos gang at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon's Folly
- Story Mode Treasure Maps: Landmarks of Riches and The Elemental Trail
- "To The Ends of The Earth" Story Mode Mission
- Weapons Added to Story Mode: M1899 Pistol, Evans Repeater, High Roller Revolver and LeMat Revolver
- Horses Added to Story Mode: Warped Brindle Arabian, Few Spot Appaloosa, Perlino Andalusian and Red Chestnut Arabian
- Hidden Trinkets Added to Story Mode: Hawk Talon, Cat Eye, Shark Tooth, Turtle Shell and Crow Beak
So if you're still enjoying this game on PlayStation 4, you can get out there and start taking some different photos. Photo mode is console exclusive to the PlayStation 4 version of the game right now but will be coming to Xbox One on January 21.
