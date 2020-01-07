What you need to know
- Realme's first 5G smartphone is now official.
- The new Realme X50 5G comes with a 6.57-inch 120Hz LCD display and runs on a Snapdragon 765G chipset.
- It will be going on sale in China later today for a starting price of 2,499 yuan ($360).
Just as it had promised, Realme today launched its first 5G smartphone at an event held in China. The new Realme X50 5G is powered by Qualcomm's 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which we expect to see in quite a few value flagships this year.
The 5G-enabled smartphone sports a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display panel with FHD+ resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Realme has paired the Snapdragon 765G chipset on the phone with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.
Similar to other recent phones launched by the company, Realme X50 5G has a quad camera array at the back. It features a 64MP primary camera with 4-in-1 pixel binning, a 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro snapper.
The Realme X50 5G also comes with two selfie cameras, housed within the oval-shaped hole-punch cutout. You get a 16MP regular selfie snapper, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera for group selfies. Keeping the lights on is a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box, with the company's "realmeUI" skin on top.
Realme X50 5G will be going on sale in China starting today. The phone starts at 2,499 yuan ($360) for the base 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to 2,999 yuan ($432) for the 12GB/256GB variant. No word on global availability yet.
