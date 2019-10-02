Realme has done a magnificent job in the value flagship space this year, and if its latest teaser is any indication, the brand isn't done just yet. The Realme X2 Pro is slated to debut sometime later this month, and the phone will feature a 90Hz display — much like the OnePlus 7T — and the Snapdragon 855+.

Like the Realme XT, the X2 Pro will feature a quad camera array at the back, but this time you get a wide-angle lens with a telephoto lens that delivers 20x hybrid zoom, and a dedicated portrait lens. The macro lens is going away, but Realme is retaining the camera mode and you'll be able to focus on subjects just 2.5cm away.

That's all we know for now, but the microsite is teasing further announcements later this week, so we should have more details shortly.

