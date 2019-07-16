U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform yesterday, boasting improved CPU and graphics performance compared to the Snapdragon 855 chipset announced in December last year. Realme today reposted Qualcomm China's post on Weibo detailing the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Even though the company hasn't confirmed any plans just yet, the Weibo post does suggest that it may be planning to release a smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset sometime later this year.

Realme has so far focused its attention only on the budget segment and is yet to release a proper mid-range or flagship smartphone. The company's current most expensive offering is the Realme X, which was launched in China in May and made its debut in India earlier this week. Under the hood, however, the Realme X runs on the same Snapdragon 710 chipset as the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had announced on Twitter last month that Realme will be among the first brands to launch a 5G smartphone this year. Since all of the Realme smartphones launched so far have been priced significantly lower than rivals from brands such as Huawei and Samsung, we can expect the Realme 5G smartphone to be more affordable than its rivals.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset comes with the company's custom Kryo 485 Prime CPU cores clocked at 2.96 GHz as opposed to 2.84 GHz in the Snapdragon 855. More importantly, however, the chipset offers a higher-clocked Adreno 640 GPU with a claimed 15% boost in terms of graphics performance. Just like the Snapdragon 855, OEMs have the option of pairing the Snapdragon 855 Plus with an X50 modem for 5G connectivity.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus aims to be the ultimate gaming processor