What you need to know

  • Realme might release a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset in the near future.
  • The brand hasn't released a proper flagship phone yet, although it did confirms earlier this year that it is working on a 5G device.
  • ASUS' ROG Phone 2 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform yesterday, boasting improved CPU and graphics performance compared to the Snapdragon 855 chipset announced in December last year. Realme today reposted Qualcomm China's post on Weibo detailing the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Even though the company hasn't confirmed any plans just yet, the Weibo post does suggest that it may be planning to release a smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset sometime later this year.

Realme has so far focused its attention only on the budget segment and is yet to release a proper mid-range or flagship smartphone. The company's current most expensive offering is the Realme X, which was launched in China in May and made its debut in India earlier this week. Under the hood, however, the Realme X runs on the same Snapdragon 710 chipset as the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had announced on Twitter last month that Realme will be among the first brands to launch a 5G smartphone this year. Since all of the Realme smartphones launched so far have been priced significantly lower than rivals from brands such as Huawei and Samsung, we can expect the Realme 5G smartphone to be more affordable than its rivals.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset comes with the company's custom Kryo 485 Prime CPU cores clocked at 2.96 GHz as opposed to 2.84 GHz in the Snapdragon 855. More importantly, however, the chipset offers a higher-clocked Adreno 640 GPU with a claimed 15% boost in terms of graphics performance. Just like the Snapdragon 855, OEMs have the option of pairing the Snapdragon 855 Plus with an X50 modem for 5G connectivity.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus aims to be the ultimate gaming processor

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

More Prime Day Deals