What you need to know
- Realme will be launching a new budget Android smartphone with a 48MP quad camera setup in India on November 20.
- The phone will be called the Realme 5s and is expected to be a minor upgrade over the Realme 5 that was announced in August.
- Apart from the more impressive 48MP primary sensor, the Realme 5s is likely to offer a few other upgrades as well.
Realme, which recently emerged as the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, will be launching a new budget Android phone in India next week, called the Realme 5s.
The landing page for the upcoming phone on Flipkart's website confirms the Realme 5s will debut in India on November 20. Realme's flagship X2 Pro will also be formally launched in the country on the same day. As the name of the phone suggests, the Realme 5s is going to be a minor upgrade over the Realme 5 that was launched in August. In terms of design, the Realme 5s will be pretty much identical to its predecessor.
While the tech specs of the Realme 5s have not been revealed yet, the promotional image showing the upcoming phone confirms that it will have a 48MP primary sensor, instead of the 12MP sensor found on the Realme 5. Rest of the three sensors, however, are likely to remain unchanged. The image also confirms that the phone will be offered in an attractive Red shade with a similar diamond pattern on the back as the Realme 5.
Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5 Pro is among the most impressive budget Android smartphones out there currently. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 chipset and boasts an impressive quad-camera array at the back with a 48MP primary sensor. You also get great battery life, thanks to the 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
