Realme, which recently emerged as the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, will be launching a new budget Android phone in India next week, called the Realme 5s.

The landing page for the upcoming phone on Flipkart's website confirms the Realme 5s will debut in India on November 20. Realme's flagship X2 Pro will also be formally launched in the country on the same day. As the name of the phone suggests, the Realme 5s is going to be a minor upgrade over the Realme 5 that was launched in August. In terms of design, the Realme 5s will be pretty much identical to its predecessor.