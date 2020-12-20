Razer is well accustomed to making headsets at this point. The company develops a slew of gaming peripherals for console and PC, with its audio devices being standout accessories. I've had a few different variations of the Razer Kraken over the years, and even wrote our Razer Kraken X review (spoiler, it's a fantastic budget headset), but I haven't been able to try any of Razer's wireless options until today. The BlackShark V2 Pro definitely lives up to its $180 price tag. Because the PS5 just launched, I decided to primarily test these out on that console. Though it's clearly more geared towards PC users, the BlackShark V2 Pro handles PS5 audio just fine, and I'd even say probably as good as Sony's own Pulse 3D wireless headset.

At a glance Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Bottom line: The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is one of the best headsets I've ever had the pleasure to review. Its console compatibility is a little lacking, but it makes up for it with sublime comfort and exceptional audio. Combined with an easy-to-use app for customization, it's one of the top headsets on the market today. The Good Unparalleled comfort

Audio quality is superb

Razer Synapse app makes for easy customization

Detachable microphone The Bad THX Spatial Audio app is an extra $20

Premium features not fully compatible on consoles

Design of earcups makes them awkward to wear around neck

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro What I like

Category Spec Weight 320g Driver diameter 50mm Frequency response 12 Hz – 28 kHz Microphone pattern Unidirectional - Supercardioid Battery life 24-hours Wireless range Up to 40 feet (2.4 GHz)

Instead of the usual leatherette material that a lot of headsets tend to use, the BlackShark V2 Pro earcup cushions are made out of fabric. This does wonders for keeping it cool, no doubt aided by the fact that the cushions are also cooling gel-infused. It is by far one of the most comfortable headsets I've ever worn. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more While its THX Spatial Audio does not work on PS5 (you'll need a PC to take full advantage), the sound quality is still fantastic. I could still hear which direction noises were coming from and could generally tell if they were far away from or close to my character. Honestly, as big of a deal that Sony made 3D Audio out to be, I couldn't tell a huge difference in Spider-Man: Miles Morales between using the Pulse 3D headset and the BlackShark V2 Pro. Maybe that's just me, but something I thought worth noting.

Over on PC, you can make use of the Razer Synapse app for easy customization to get the best audio configurations possible. Again, this unfortunately isn't available on consoles, but that it's available at all is a plus in my book. As for its microphone, I love how it can be detached and reattached whenever you'd like. I'm someone who wears a headset without chatting with anyone frequently, and if I do on my PC, I use a separate microphone. The audio quality is good too, though I wouldn't say it's amazing. My initial tests on Audacity would sound a bit tinny for the first few seconds when I recorded with its default settings, but it evened out and became clear going forward. Tweaking the settings a bit should fix this, and it wasn't something I encountered every time. It's the perfect headset for gaming on PS5 and easily one of the best wireless PS5 headsets on the market right now. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro What I don't like

As a PC headset, the BlackShark V2 Pro is amazing. As a console headset, it's slightly less amazing but still great and bordering on amazing. Is that a mouth full? Sure. But it's true. The BlackShark V2 Pro features THX Spatial Audio to deliver 7.1 surround sound. Unfortunately, this only really works on PC. And if you want to take advantage of it to its fullest, you'll need to spend an extra $20 on Razer's THX Spatial Audio app (this is separate from Razer Synapse, which is free). Something I never would have thought of before being able to test this headset out myself is how the design of the earcups would affect how they felt around my neck. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro earcups are attached to moving bars that slide up and down for adjustment. These bars, when you place the headset around your neck, are uncomfortable. It's a minor complaint considering this obviously isn't the way you're meant to wear the headset, but it's also something that I know a lot of people do. If I need to take a quick break or listen to a message on my phone, I'll slide my headset back and around my neck. The competition

The Logitech G733 comes in at just $120 and features memory foam earcups for long-lasting comfort. To complement this, it can last around 29 hours on a single charge. With a suspension-styled headband not unlike the one the popular Artcis 7P uses, it ensures you'll never feel too much pressure on the top of your head. The Logitech G733 is part of the company's color collection and can be bought in black, white, blue, or lilac. Speaking of the SteelSeries Arctis 7P, it's another headset you should consider if you're gaming on PS5. The Arctis line of headsets boasts industry-leading comfort, and the Arctis 7P is no different. It also features fabric earcups and as an additional benefit, they can rotate so that the headset lies flat on whatever surface you rest it on. It only has 24 hours of battery life, but that's still a long time before you'll need to plug it in for a charge. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... Your primary concern is comfort after long hours of use

You want a headset that provides excellent audio

You like to use apps for additional customization You should not buy this if ... You're not looking to spend over $150

You want full THX Spatial Audio compatibility on consoles 4.5 out of 5 I've had the privilege of testing out several headsets while writing for Android Central, and the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is easily one of the best. Straight out of the box, it's apparent that this is a quality-built headset. Everything from its design to the material it's made out of screams premium. And they should when it'll set you back $180. It's an expensive price tag, but one that's warranted here. It's going to be hard to replace the BlackShark V2 Pro as my day to day headset going forward. I wouldn't call myself an audio snob so not getting the most out of THX Spatial Audio on consoles isn't a deal breaker for me. It still sounds damn good on PS5 regardless. And while I've heard better out there, the detachable microphone is fairly good too.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is one of the best headsets I've ever had the pleasure to review. Its console compatibility is a little lacking, but it makes up for it with sublime comfort and exceptional audio. Combined with an easy-to-use app for customization, it's one of the top headsets on the market today.

