What you need to know
- During Opening Night Live at Gamescom, an extended gameplay demo for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was shown.
- This gameplay shows use of ray-tracing and the high-speed SSD in the PS5.
- Insomniac Games revealed that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is releasing in the PS5 launch window.
One of the games announced earlier this year for the PS5 was Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.
You can take a look at the gameplay footage below.
The developers also confirmed that there's no load times or loading screens throughout the entire game, as well as the fact that the team is currently targeting a "PS5 launch window" release, though the exact timeframe for said launch window is somewhat unclear. The PS5 is still on track to release at some point in Holiday 2020.
