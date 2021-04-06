Juho Sarvikas, who served as HMD Global's Chief Product Officer for five years, announced his departure from the Finnish company last month. Jim Cathey, SVP and President of Qualcomm's global operations, has now announced that Sarvikas is joining the company.

Welcome & congratulations @sarvikas VP & President, North America @Qualcomm we are incredibly glad that you chose to join our team. Here’s to an exciting next chapter with #teamqualcomm — Jim Cathey (@jimcathey) April 5, 2021

Sarvikas will now serve as the VP and President of Qualcomm's North America business. Replying to Cathey's tweet welcoming him to the company, Sarvikas wrote:

Thank you Jim. Honored, humbled, and energized! I'm really excited and look forward to joining the amazing #teamQualcomm

Juho Sarvikas joined HMD Global as its Chief Product Officer in 2016, and was appointed the Vice President of HMD Global North America last year to make the company's best Android phones more popular among consumers in the continent. Before joining HMD Global as its Chief Product Officer, he worked as the head of Nokia's feature phone business under Microsoft. Sarvikas also worked in different roles at Nokia for eight years before Microsoft acquired the Finnish company's smartphone business.

While Qualcomm is primarily a chipset supplier currently, the company is rumored to be working on its first consumer product: a portable Android-powered gaming console similar to the Nintendo Switch. It is certainly likely that Qualcomm will leverage Sarvikas' immense experience in the field of consumer products to help make its foray into the consumer electronics market a success.