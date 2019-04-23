A collaboration between Qualcomm and RealWear has graced us with a head-mounted 5G connected Android tablet called the HMZ-1 and HMZ-1Z1. This ruggedized wearable snaps onto a hard hat, and puts a display in front of a worker's eye providing a view equal to a seven-inch tablet with voice controls.

By using this Android tablet wearable thing, workers will be able to connect to 5G and IoT sensor data provided by UROS and its partners. This greatly speeds up the communication and troubleshooting by allowing workers to consult with teams of experts, retrieve data, or connect to machines, even in extremely loud environments.