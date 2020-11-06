We've known for a while that Sony's relationship with P.T., the playable teaser released by Hideo Kojima for the canceled Silent Hills, is fraught. The game was removed from the PlayStation Store in 2015 shortly after the game's cancelation, so the only way to play it was if you had downloaded it beforehand. Delete the game from the PS4 hard drive and it couldn't be redownloaded. Since it was one of the best gaming experiences of the last decade, it was worth it to hold onto.

That looks to carry over onto the PS5. Multiple games reporters have said that while backwards compatibility did allow transfers to from the PS4 to the PS5 at first, that no longer seems to be the case. Michael McWhertor at Polygon reports that he played P.T. on his PS5 in late October after transferring the files. However, since then it's revereted to "Playable on PS4," meaning it can't be played on the next-gen console. Leon Hurley over at GamesRadar also ran into a similar issue and also said there wasn't any sound.

Sony confirmed the change, saying it was the "publisher's decision" to not make the game playable on the PS5. GamesRadar also reached out to Konami, which told them to "reach out to Sony about the matter."